VONDIE LEE TARPLEY SMITH, 83, of Lebanon passed away on Thursday, June
25, 2020 at Quality Care Health Center.
She was preceded in death by parents, Ceburn and Cleo Tarpley; husband, Dan Smith; sister, Geneva Hogan; nephew, Dintin Smith; and brother-in-law, Booty Bailey.
She is survived by sister, Roberta Bailey; nephews, Ralph (Kim) Bailey,
Roger (Ronchie) Bailey, Quintin (Vicki) Smith, Lanas (Julie) Smith, Allen
(Sue) Smith; niece-in-law, Cynthia Smith and numerous great and great-great
nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Vondie L. Smith graduated from Watertown High School in 1954.
She had a 54-year career in banking from 1954 until 2008. She began her career in banking upon graduation at Commerce Union Bank as a proof operator. She
ascended through the ranks promoted to bookkeeper, then teller before
joining the Note Department in 1980. She was then named a Personal Banker in
1981 and continued her career with Commerce Union Bank until 1993. In 1993,
She joined First Bank & Trust as Vice President and Manager and later served
as Vice President for Bank of the South and Pinnacle. She also worked at
Sovran Bank, NationsBank, and National Bank of Commerce. She was twice named
the outstanding salesperson for Commerce Union Bank and recognized at least
three times as the top salesperson for the NationsBank Tennessee operation.
Mrs. Smith was the longest-serving member of the Industrial Development
Board of Wilson County, served on the Young Farmers and Homemakers Board as
well as numerous other boards and participated in many civic activities.
Vondie and Dan were married for over 55 years and lived on a farm raising
beef cattle and tobacco. They were also named the 2016 Old Timers of the
Wilson County Fair and were inducted into the Wilson County Ag Hall of Fame.
She loved cooking (and reading cookbooks), crocheting, and taking care of
others. She was a faithful member of Bethel Church of Christ.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020, from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. in the
Partee House (233 West Main St.)
Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020, at 4 p.m. in the
Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Eric Warren, Quintin
Smith, Ralph Bailey, and Roger Bailey.
Honorary pallbearers will be Sherry Perry and other caregivers of the
Quality Care staff.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wilson County 4-H and
Bethel Church of Christ.
PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL is in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 OBIT
615-444-7700 www.partlowchapel.com