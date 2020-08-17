Wallace W. Blake, Jr., age 69, of Lebanon, TN and formerly of Niagara
Falls, NY, died August 6, 2020. Mr. Blake was retired from the Water
Department in Niagara Falls, NY. He was a former Councilman and Police
Commissioner for the Town of Niagara and a former Boy Scout Leader for
Troop #845. Mr. Blake was an avid outdoorsman. He was the son of the late,
Wallace Willis and Betty Kurtenbach Blake.
He is survived by:
Wife of 50 years – Carolyn Krawczyk Blake
Son – Wallace W. “Wally” (Stephanie) Blake, III
Daughters – Kimberly (Michael) McCartney, Michelle (Craig) Stewart and
Bethaney (Justin) Childs
Brothers – Richard Allen Blake of Phoeniz, AZ and
Bruce Donald (Kathleen) Blake of Buffalo, NY
Grandchildren – Dylan VanEpps, Rebecca McCartney,
Daniel, Ireland, Tyler and Willow Stewart, Bryce Blake, and
Lexee, Kilian and Liam Childs
Many nieces
Family and friends will gather to celebrate the life of Mr. Blake from 2-4 p.m.
Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
or the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston
Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com