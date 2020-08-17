obit

Wallace W. Blake, Jr., age 69, of Lebanon, TN and formerly of Niagara

Falls, NY, died August 6, 2020. Mr. Blake was retired from the Water

Department in Niagara Falls, NY. He was a former Councilman and Police

Commissioner for the Town of Niagara and a former Boy Scout Leader for

Troop #845. Mr. Blake was an avid outdoorsman. He was the son of the late,

Wallace Willis and Betty Kurtenbach Blake.

He is survived by:

Wife of 50 years – Carolyn Krawczyk Blake

Son – Wallace W. “Wally” (Stephanie) Blake, III

Daughters – Kimberly (Michael) McCartney, Michelle (Craig) Stewart and

Bethaney (Justin) Childs

Brothers – Richard Allen Blake of Phoeniz, AZ and

Bruce Donald (Kathleen) Blake of Buffalo, NY

Grandchildren – Dylan VanEpps, Rebecca McCartney,

Daniel, Ireland, Tyler and Willow Stewart, Bryce Blake, and

Lexee, Kilian and Liam Childs

Many nieces

Family and friends will gather to celebrate the life of Mr. Blake from 2-4 p.m.

Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association

or the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston

Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com

