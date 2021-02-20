Walt Kanyer passed away on February 14, 2021 at age 84.
Graveside Services, with military honors, will be 11 a.m. Monday, February 22, 2021 at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Walter S. Kanyer was born in Belleville IL to Dorothy Petzoldt and Walter S. Kanyer Sr. He served in the United States Army for 5 years and the Coast Guard for 17 years. After retiring from the military, he worked as an auto salesman. He loved being outdoors, camping and travelling.
Mr. Kanyer is survived by his wife of 45 years, Nita Kanyer, children Denise Kanyer, Dorothy Fuente, and Walter S. Kanyer, Jr., step-son Jay Forbes, four grandchildren, and numerous cousins. He is preceded in death by father Walter Kanyer, mother Dorothy Lind and step-father Barney Lind.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN 615.444.9393.