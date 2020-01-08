Walter Jerry McGowan, 84, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on January 7, 2020.
Inurnment will be at a later date. Mr. McGowan was an automotive Shop Foreman with the Wilson County Road Commission and a member of Immanuel Baptist.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Ruth Sullins McGowan.
He is survived by daughter, Diane (Chris) Shelton; grandson, Kyle Shelton; great-granddaughter, Emeline Grace Vann; brothers, Gene and Ellis McGowan; and best furry friend, Spot.
Special thanks to Avalon Hospice and the caregivers with Home Instead.
Please make memorial donations in his name to New Leash on Life (507 W. Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon TN 37087). Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
To plant a tree in memory of Walter McGowan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.