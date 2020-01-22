Walter McArthur “Mack” Beard, 77, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020.
Mr. Beard began working at HG Hill Food Stores when he was a teenager and went on to retire as the Store Manager.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 23 from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Friday, January 24 from 10 until service time at 11 a.m.
Mack was born on September 8, 1942 in Williamson County, Tennessee to the late Walter S. and Bessie Anglin Beard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Beard; daughter, Shari Beard Montoney; and sisters, Margaret Beard and Mildred Smith Craddock.
He is survived by his son, Wayne (Dinita) Beard; sister, Ruth Manor; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be addressed to the American Diabetes Association (P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215).
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.