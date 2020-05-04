Walter Richard Sharpe, Jr., 81, of Mt. Juliet, TN, diedMay 1, 2020.
Mr. Sharpe was a member of Victory Baptist Church. He retired from the U.S. Air Force with the rank of Major after serving 22 years. Mr. Sharpe earned a Bachelor’s degree from Mercer University and Master’s degrees in California and Colorado. For many years he dedicated his time helping others in mission work, teaching Sunday School, serving as a deacon in his church, and was very active in the Boy Scouts of America programs. Mr. Sharpe was the son of the late, Walter Richard Sharpe, Sr. and Linnie Louise Washum Sharpe.
He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Ann Bancroft and Henry Earl Sharpe.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Freida Sharpe; children: Valencia (Mark) Given, Monica Ellmore and Dwayne Sharpe; siblings, Robert D. (Rita) Sharpe and Glenda (James) Hovey; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Rev. Chuck Groover officiating. A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled for a later date.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Victory Baptist Church Building Fund, 1777 Tate Lane, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122 or to the YMCA.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com