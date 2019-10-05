Walter Wayne Denney, age 77 of Gallatin, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Funeral Service will be Monday, October 7, 2019 in the chapel of Family Heritage Funeral Home, with Bro. Doug Colwell and Bro. Wayne Williams officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, October 6 from 2 to 8 p.m. and Monday, October 7 from noon until time of service at 2 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Crestview Memory Gardens, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to State Street United Methodist Church, in memory of Walter Wayne Denney, 1101 State Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
Mr. Denney was born June 13, 1942 in Portland to the late John William Denney and Effie E. Caldwell Denney. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his father-in-law, John R. Williams; mother-in-law, Sallie B. Eden Williams; and brother, James E. “Corkey” Denney. He is survived by wife of 52 years, Carolyn J. Williams Denney of Gallatin; son, Joseph C. Denney of Gallatin; sister, Louise Denney Canter (Robert) of Bowling Green, KY; life-long friend, Frank Muse of Gallatin; nieces, Lynne Tecu (Tom) of Pencacola, FL and Joy Dallas of Murfreesboro; nephews, Robert “Bob” Canter of Bismark, ND, Michael Wayne Canter (Nancy) of Shawnee, KS, Patrick Canter of Washington, IN, Eric Canter of Lexington, KY, and James E. Denney, Jr. (Jennifer) of Nashville; special great-niece Valentine “Val” Dallas; and two other great-nephews; and one great-niece. Mr. Denney served our country as an MP at Fort Knox with the United States Army. He worked for Craft Cheese and Shafer Corporation, and retired from Chicago Bridge and Iron after 30 years of service. Mr. Denney was a Methodist and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Gallatin. Online condolences may be submitted at familyheritagefh.com. Family Heritage Funeral Home has been honored with arrangements.