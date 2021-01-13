Wanda Louise Moseley age 71 of Lebanon died Monday evening at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville.
Born Sept. 16, 1949 in Clay County, she was the daughter of the late Millard and Elsie McLerran Copass.
Wanda was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Jim Stewart; grandson, Joshua Cripps; sisters, Ester Copass, Dean Short, Bonnie Browning, Jewell Stafford; brothers, Hardy and Jack Copass; sister-in-law, Lois Moseley. She is survived by her husband, James Moseley of Lebanon; sons, Bill (Barbara) Stewart and Jason (Brittany) Moseley both of Smithville; grandchildren, Justin Goodman, Jessie Stewart, Asia Smith, Hailey Moseley, Kaylee Moseley; 5 great grandchildren; brothers, Elvin Copass of the Pine Hill Community and Wayne (Vivian) Copass of the Mt. Vernon Community in Clay County.
The Moseley family has chosen cremation and no services are planned at this time.