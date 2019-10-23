Wayne Bruce House, 85, passed away on October 16, 2019. Wayne was born May 15, 1934 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska. He attended Lincoln High School before enlisting in the United States Air Force in 1951.
Wayne started working on cars as an early teenager. While serving in the Air Force during the Korean War, Wayne was an Aircraft Technician. After his discharge in 1956, he worked as a mechanic, then for Brunswick for several years. Wayne was a car builder and engine builder for successful Sprint Car race teams for 13 years. In 1980, he started his own engine shop in Lincoln, House of Horsepower, which built engines for Sprint Cars, Silver Crown Cars, Midget Cars, and also the last stock-block engine to make the Indy 500 in 1980. Wayne was inducted into the Knoxville Raceway Hall of Fame in 1979 and the Nebraska Auto Racing Hall of Fame in 2005.
Wayne married Ula Mae Lemon on October 19, 1956. The two met on a blind a date two years earlier while Wayne was in the service. On Ula’s birthday in 1959, the two welcomed their only child, Michael House, into the world. Wayne later went back to school to complete his GED and received his high school diploma in 1967, with his wife and son in attendance. The couple celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary in 2018.
On Wayne’s birthday in 1991, was the birth of their first grandchild, a grandson, and then the birth of a granddaughter, three and a half years later.
Gardening and wine making were hobbies that Wayne enjoyed over the years, as well as afternoon coffee with the guys. Watching Nebraska Football in addition to watching and attending car races were also interests that he and Ula shared together. Wayne will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by son, Mike (Kathy) House; grandson, Shane (Leah) House; and granddaughter, Kylie House. He was preceded in death by wife of 62 years, Ula Mae House.
The family will receive friends for a visitation on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 10 a.m. to noon at Marcy Mortuary in Ashland, Nebraska (104 N 15th St, Ashland, NE 68003) with a graveside service to follow at Ashland Cemetery (Silver St, Ashland, NE 68003).
Memorial contributions in Wayne’s memory may be addressed to the Capital Humane Society in Lincoln, Nebraska.
