Wayne Douglas Goad of Watertown, died Wednesday morning, April 28, 2021 at the age of 87 years.
Born June 17, 1933, he was the son of the late Robert Joseph Goad and Pauline Dunn Goad. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Juanita Goad; daughters, Coreen Preston and Wanda Ashford; and a brother, Jimmy Goad.
Wayne is survived by his children, Marion Youngblood of Watertown, Phillip Wayne Goad of Granville and Desiree (Dace) Crutchfield of Centerville, TX; grandchildren, Amanda McKenney, Matt McKenney, Dexter Goad, Kyle Goad, Eddie Joseph Ashford; great grandchildren, Katie McKenney, Olivia Messenger, Lucas McKenney; sister, Ruth (Henry) Olivia Messenger, Lucas James McKenney: sister, Ruth (Henry) Toombs of Murfreesboro; brother, Dean Goad of Murfreesboro; sister-in-law, Judy Goad.
Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Friday, April 30, 2021 at the Milton Cemetery for graveside services. Hunter Funeral Home (615)237-9318