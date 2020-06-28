Former Texas Boot manager --
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, June 29 at Lebanon's Sellars Funeral Home for Mr. Wayne H. Rogers, 84.
A native of Wilson County and a 1954 graduate of Lebanon High School, Mr. Rogers died June 25, 2020.
The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home Monday from 11 a.m. until the service.
Services will be conducted by Brother Danny Sellars. Interment will follow at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as active pallbearers.
Former manager of Lebanon's Texas Boot Company, Mr. Rogers was a regular at the Grand Ole Opry where he often visited with friends Roy Acuff, Jumpin' Bill Carlisle and Little Jimmy Dickens -- all members of the Country Music Hall of Fame.
He loved western movies, cowboys, baseball and was an avid supporter of former Brentwood Academy football coach Carlton Flatt and the Eagles.
A member of Highland Heights church of Christ, he owned an incredible collection of sports, movie and cowboy memorabilia.
Mr. Rogers made friends easily and knew Nashville like the back of his hand.
Survivors include: his sister Earline Foulds, niece Linda McBride and nephew Jim "Buckwheat" Major, devoted friend Patricia Kopp, loyal lifelong friend Jerry Franklin along with nephew Howie Rogers of New Mexico, numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by parents Riley and Susie Rogers and numerous siblings.
Arrangements are in the care of Lebanon's Sellars Funeral Home, (615) 444-9393.