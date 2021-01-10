William “Bill” Barry Johnson Jr. passed away on December 24, 2020 at age 84.
The family will be accepting friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN on Saturday, January 23, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Mr. Johnson will be inurned in Calvary Cemetery in Louisville KY on June 5, 2021.
Mr. Johnson was an engineer with Ford Motor Truck plant until retirement. He was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. He enjoyed woodworking, RV travel, camping, and fishing. He is survived by sons Phillip (Linda) Johnson, Paul (Julianna) , Robert (Laura) Johnson, grandchildren Nicole Marie (Rodney) Yoakum, Anthony (Nicole) Johnson, Kyle Johnson, and Arthur Johnson, and brothers Ronald (Carol) Johnson and Terry (Kathy) Johnson, and great-grandchildren Parker and Avery Yoakum, and Camron, Emma, and Alex Johnson. He is preceded in death by wife Martha Phyllis Clark Johnson and parents William and Edna Johnson Sr.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.