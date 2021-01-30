William (Bill) Edward Eads Jr. of Old Hickory, TN, passed in peace at the age of 90 on January 26, 2021.
Bill was born in Columbus, Mississippi to the late William Edward Eads Sr. and Annie Johnson. Bill was a man of strong Christian faith. He was a member of Cooks United Methodist Church and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Bill retired from Mississippi State University as the head of Property/Receiving Control.
Bill loved sports but primarily the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Tennessee Titans and watching his favorite baseball team, the Atlanta Braves on TV.
Bill was a very talented craftsman. He referred to his pastime as “piddling around”. Bill had knowledge, ingenuity and natural ability to create simple to complex items such as dog ramps, furniture pieces and cabinets.
Bill had a generous heart who took great joy in helping others. He was quick to establish connections with people he met wherever he went. He loved so many things in life such as children, animals and nature. Watching airplanes fly over, feeding deer and birds, looking at the clouds or going to the lake and watching the boaters and other activities brought him so much pleasure in life.
Bill “He Shug” joins his loving wife Faye Smith “She Shug” of 66 years; sisters, Mildred Darling and Rosa House.
He is survived by his daughters Kathryn and Martha (Monica); granddogs Harley and Mandy.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at a later date. Burial will be at Friendship Cemetery in Columbus, MS.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cooks United Methodist Church, 7919 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet, TN info@cooksumc.org or Mt. Juliet Help Center, 3452B N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN mjhelpcenter@gmail.com
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com