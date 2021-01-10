William Boyd Poston age 83 of Watertown, died Wednesday morning, Jan. 6, 2021 at Vanderbilt-Wilson Hospital in Lebanon.
Born April 21, 1937, William was the son of the late C.B. and Elizabeth Harlan Poston and was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Poston; an infant sister, Nelda and sister-in-law, Mary Jane Poston. He was a member of Bethlehem Church of Christ, a farmer and retiree of Perma-Pipe in Lebanon. William is survived by his wife of 50 years, Virginia Beard Poston; children, Lisa Fox and her husband, Bo of Lebanon, Andy William Poston of Watertown and John Poston and his wife, Chrystal of Watertown; grandchildren, Jade Hess, Allie Poston, Carlie, Casey and Carson Fox, Will and Chloe Poston; brothers, James (Nancy) Poston, Harlan Poston, Charles (Sandra) Poston; sister-in-law, Delores Poston; nieces and nephews.
Graveside services and interment will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at Bethlehem Cemetery with Bro. Kenneth Head officiating. Visitation 10 a.m. till Noon Friday at the funeral home. Pallbearers, Russell Poston, Gregory Poston, Seth Poston, David and Daryl Beard, Terry Poston. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, Tennessee Kidney Foundation or a charity of your choice. Hunter Funeral Home (615)237-9318