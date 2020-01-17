William Bryan Jakes, Jr., 99, loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great- grandfather and friend passed away peacefully on January 12, 2020.
Born to William and Georgia Jakes, he attended DuPont High School and later graduated from Tennessee Technological University where he met his wife of 72 years, Una Moore Jakes. The couple settled in Bryan's hometown of Old Hickory, Tennessee where they raised two sons, Bill and Miller.
Bryan led a full, active and rewarding life. He was a pilot, an inventor and entrepreneur who owned multiple patents, an accountant and an accomplished golfer and fisherman. As a young man, Bryan was invited by the president of Coppertone to come to Miami, Florida where Bryan negotiated the sale of a tanning machine which he and a high school friend invented, designed and patented, reported in Time Magazine.
Bryan was elected president of the student body at Tennessee Tech and was an original founder and commissioner of the City of Lakewood. After retiring from his accounting position with Genesco, he volunteered and served on the Tennessee Humanities Council as well as numerous local charitable organizations.
Bryan is survived by son Bill (Rita) and their children Bryan and Georgia; son, Miller; his daughters, Brittany (Bobby) and their son Will and Miranda (James); and their daughters, Kylee, Lauren and Ella-Grace.
Bryan was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Una; and sister, Pauline.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hermitage United Methodist Church or Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary in Mount Juliet.
Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hermitage Funeral Home With Dr. Jud Hays officiating. Interment to follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation from noon Saturday till 2 p.m. At Hermitage Funeral Home.