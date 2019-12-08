William Bryant Groves was born June 13, 1944 in Cross Plains TN and passed away November 29, 2019 in Gallatin TN.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James Howard Groves and Maybelle Groves of Nashville; sisters, Valerie Potts and Mary Ann Hobbs of Nashville; and brother, James Ray Groves of Nashville and wife Dorothy Jean Groves of Lebanon.
He is survived by his son, Randy Groves of Nashville; daughters, Lisa Barrett (Bobby) and Daphane Waggle (Nicky) of Lebanon; and grandchildren: David Barrett, Tony Barrett and Taylor Barrett of Lebanon.
William resided in Gallatin, TN but was a long-time resident of Lebanon TN where he raised his family and was a carpet layer and truck driver before he retired. He enjoyed fishing and loved animals.
The family wishes to give a special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of Sumner Regional Hospital in Gallatin TN who took such great care of William B. Groves during his stay there. Your attention, expertise and the great care you showed not only him but the family really mean a lot!
A private celebration of life for close family will be planned at a future date.