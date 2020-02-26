Today

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Colder. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%.

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Colder. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%.

Tomorrow

Abundant sunshine. High near 45F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.