William Conner Roberts, 15, went on to his reward on Feb. 25, 2020.
The funeral service, conducted by Michael Grooms, is 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. until the service. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery will follow the service. Pallbearers are: Adam Montgomery, Bill Schwarz, Daniel Grooms, Derek Winfree, Joshua Grooms, and Reid Wiles.
Will is survived by his parents Crispin and Ashley Gill Roberts; sister, Sophia Roberts; grandparents, James and Alana Roberts; grandmother, Tammie Gill; and his Highland Heights family.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Wayne Gill.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
To plant a tree in memory of William Roberts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.