William D. "Snooky" Ricketts, 84, of Watertown, died peacefully at his home on Sunday morning, Nov. 15, 2020.
Son of the late J.H. and Annie Johnson Ricketts, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pat Ricketts in 2011; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Johnnie Gilford Ricketts, Ray (Jean) Ricketts, Riley (Virginia) Ricketts; sisters and brothers-in-law, Marie (Joe B.) Hutchinson, Annie Mae (Paul) Wright and Lillian (Ivan) Cressman. He was an avid horseman, a full time farmer, retired 25 year Watertown School Bus Driver and a member of Fall Creek Baptist Church. Snooky is survived by his daughter, Angela (Tim) Goolsby of Watertown and son, Randy (Gale) Ricketts of Noblesville, Indiana; grandsons, Ramsey Goolsby of Watertown and Brad (Bobbye) Ricketts of Indiana; 4 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home with Dr. Hunter Hay and Bro. Randy Rollins officiating. Visitation Noon till 8 p.m. Monday and prior to services on Tuesday. Active pallbearers, Ricky Wright, Barry Ricketts, Charles Ricketts, Bobby Crook, Don Hutchinson, John Hutchinson, Joe Hodges and Bobby Belcher. Honorary pallbearers, Jeff Carter, Bruce Sevier, Eric Pitts and the Nebo Trail Riders. Special thanks to Caregiver, Susie Zettlemoyer Uselton, Staff at Caris Hospice Healthcare, Dr. David Ours and Staff, and Amy Ervin, FNP-BC - St. Thomas Heart Group. Interment at Jones Hill Cemetery.
Hunter Funeral Home (615)237-9318