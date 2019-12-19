William David Johnson, 53, passed away on December 19, 2019.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from noon until the service. The funeral service, conducted by Brother Bill Fowler, is 1 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery will follow the service.
David is survived by his mother, Judy Woodard; sisters, Sandra Hendrix, Rhonda (Jackie) Nation, and Regina Johnson; and sister-in-law, Jennifer Nation.
He is preceded in death by father, Jimmy Johnson; stepmother, Carol Johnson; half-brothers, Joe Johnson and Bobby Nation; and step-brother, Ricky Gassaway.
