William Edward “Ed” Rice, Jr., age 82, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died August 26, 2020. Mr. Rice was a member of the Church of Christ. He was a 1956 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School and attended Tennessee Technological University. He was an employee of Ford Glass Plant for 30 years. Mr. Rice was fondly known as “The Ham Man” and in 1980, he took over operation of Rice’s Ham Store and ran the business with his wife until 2003. During that time Rice’s Ham Store was featured on The Martha Stewart Show and Tennessee Crossroads. To this day, Rice’s Ham Store is the oldest retail business still operating in Mt. Juliet, TN. Mr. Rice was a supporter of youth sports in Wilson County. He coached baseball and was instrumental in organizing the Mt. Juliet Little League program. Mr. Rice was an avid golfer and hunter. He was a member of the Agricultural Hall of Fame and was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Mt. Juliet/West Wilson Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Rice was the son of the late, William Edward Rice, Sr. and Mamie Louise Smith Rice. He was also preceded in death by his son, William E. “Bill” Rice, III.
He is survived by: wife of 60 years – Ginger Crockett Rice; daughters – Vicki Rice (Charles) Pelfrey and Ginny Rice (Scott) Dabbs; brother – James D. “Jim” (Robbie) Rice; aunt – Dixie Tanksley; grandchildren – Annie Pelfrey (Richard) Smith, Aaron (Linsey) Pelfrey and Brice Dabbs; and great-grandchildren- Lucas Pelfrey, Ashlyn Cummings, Jaylyn Cummings and Benton Cummings.
Graveside services will be conducted 10 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Rev. Sandra Clay officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Avalon Hospice, 322 N. Maple Street, Lebanon, TN 37087; Second Harvest Food Bank, 331 Great Circle Road, Nashville, TN 37228 or the charity of your choice.
Visitation will be at the cemetery following the service. For those, that cannot stand, please feel free to bring a chair.
