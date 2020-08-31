William Edward “Ed” Rice, Jr.

Today

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.