William Edward Hasty, age 49 of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
Mr. Hasty was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Edgar and Lona Davis, paternal grandparents, Howard and Ruby Hasty, and brother, Terry Hasty.
He is survived by his parents, Jerry and Betty Hasty, son, Dillan Hasty and brother, Jeff Hasty, along with grandchildren, cousins, and many other loving family members.
Mr. Hasty enjoyed his work in construction, specializing in bulldozing, grading, and excavating. A graveside service for Mr. Hasty will be held Monday, July 26 at 3 PM at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.