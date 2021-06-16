William Frank "Billy" Wyatt, age 62 of Lebanon, died Monday morning, June 14, 2021 at Vanderbilt-Wilson Hospital in Lebanon.
Born July 8, 1958 in Hempstead, NY, he was the son of the late William Frank Wyatt, Sr. and Ann Doherty Birdwell and was preceded in death by his stepfather, Everett Birdwell and his father and mother-in-law, George and Reba Hawkins.
Billy was retired from the Wilson Co. Road Commission and was the former owner of the Snow White Drive-in in Lebanon.
Billy leaves behind his beloved wife of 44 years, Kathy Hawkins Wyatt; Donovan Lee, who was his son in his heart; sisters, Patty (Curtis) Lehew, Edie (Paul) Oats, Sandra (Mark) Moore, Cindie (Sotero) San Miguel and Faith (Miguel) Neris. Billy also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews who loved him very much.
Funeral services: 1 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown.
Visitation: from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and prior to services on Friday.
Active pallbearers: Donovan Lee, Ernie Adsmond, Michael Lehew, Peyton Lehew, Scotty Hawkins, Chris Lehew. Honorary pallbearers are friends he loved very much, Good Wheel Cruisers and the Loud & Obnoxious Car Clubs. Interment at Wilson Co. Memorial Park.