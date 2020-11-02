William Frederick “Bill” Poole, age 62, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died November 1, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. Bill was a firefighter and paramedic for 26 years. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing and umpiring baseball. Bill was the son of the late, Jesse Horace and Eunice Elizabeth Curd Poole. He was also preceded in death by his niece, Michelle Patterson.
He is survived by: wife – Thelma Poole; son – Ryan (Ashlyn) Poole; daughter – Elizabeth (William) Thomas; god-daughter – Ashley Wallick; sisters – Carol Mosley and Brenda (Jim) Fulghum; two nieces, one nephew and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Clifford Dobbs officiating. Other speakers will be Jim McCool, Bobby Woodard and Bobby Potts. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. FOR THOSE WHO PLAN TO ATTEND, PLEASE WEAR A MASK.Active pallbearers will beRyan Poole, Jim McCool, Bobby Woodard, Bobby Potts, Floyd White and Malachi Johnson. Honorarary pallbearers will be Jim Fulghum and Robert Hollis.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Unionville, TN Volunteer Fire Department.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to service time Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com