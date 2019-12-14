William Hayes (Bill) Reasonover, 76, born August 11, 1943; passed away peacefully at home, on Monday, December 9, 2019. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Jean Reasonover.
He is survived by his wife, Mary L. Reasonover; children, Daniel Reasonover(Jessie), Jerry Owens, and Cherie Adams (Jeff); grandchildren, Lauren, Jessica, Alli, Austin, and Davis; great-grandchildren, Emerson and Clay; his sister, Janet Vaden; nephews, Matt Wahl, Ben Wahl, and Jeff Vaden; and niece, Avery Wahl.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Donations can be made in honor of William Reasonover to Cure PSP Foundation (https://www.psp.org) or a charity of your choice.
Our families thank you all for your prayers and condolences.
