William Joseph "Billy Jo" passed away on November 23, 2020 at age 57.
A private family ceremony will be held at a future date. Billy was a hard worker and a big-hearted man. Mr. Dies worked as a painter across the Lebanon area.
Survivors include his son Dustin Dies; four grandchildren; Hannah Dies, Dustin Dies Jr. "Dusty", Mackenzie Dies, and Kamiryn Dies; siblings; Judy (Dies) and Paul White, Jimmy Dies, Kirby Dies. Ricky and Phyllis Dies, Andy and Annette Dies, Steve Dies, Willie Dies, Tina (Dies) Bratcher, Berta (Dies) and Steve Foster, Leon and Teresa Dies; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents Lewis"Pete" Dies and Wilberta Murray Dies, brothers Michael Dies and Roger Allen Dies, and sister Chrysanthemum (Dies) Netherton.