William Joseph "Duncan" Brown II, age 83 of Watertown, died Sunday morning, June 13, 2021 at his residence.
Born March 26, 1938 in Brownsburg, IN, he was the son of the late William Joseph Brown and Gladys Mildred Duncan Brown and was preceded in death by a son, Michael Joseph Brown; sister, Joanne Hott and infant sister, Nancy Lee Brown.
He received a BA degree from Purdue University and after graduating from seminary the top of his class, he served as a pastor for over 50 years. He was a veteran of the US Army.
Duncan is survived by his wife, Donna Chambers Brown; daughter, Jennifer Brown New and her husband, Gary of Watertown; son, Aaron Brown and his wife, Shawna of Brownsburg, IN; grandchildren, Ashley Parker, Haley Meador, Kelsey New, Alexander New, Michael Brown II, Arron Brown II, Brianna Brown; 14 great grandchildren.
Mr. Brown has chosen cremation and the family will have a celebration of his life.