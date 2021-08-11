William Lee Clayborn was born April 28, 1967, son of Mildred Ellis Clayborn and the late Bobby Clayborn and departed this life on Monday morning, Aug. 9, 2021 at the age of 54 years.
Willie is survived by his mother, Mildred Clayborn; sister, Charissee Allen; brother, Kenneth (Shelia) Clayborn; nephews, Josh Baker and Schuylar Allen; nieces, Jessie Baker and Taylor Allen; great nieces, Shelby Clayborn, Cheyenne Bradshaw, Kendall Poss; special friend, Tyria Fathera.
Graveside service and interment was at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at Hillview Cemetery in Alexandria, with Bro. Johnathon Willoughby officiating.
Willie was a 1985 graduate of Dekalb Co. High School and was a member of Helton Creek The Baptist Church. He was a great son, brother, uncle and friend. He loved music, the Steelers, wrestling and the Tennessee Vols. Willie loved to aggravate and was the best at it.