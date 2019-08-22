William Leslie Jones, age 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in Nashville, TN. The Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Rev. Sandra Clay officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 24 from 12:30 until time of service at 2:00 p.m.
All flower arrangements may be sent to the funeral home. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Wilson County Chapter of Habitat for Humanity, in honor of Mr. Jones.
W.L. was born on July 30, 1931 in Hopkinsville, Kentucky to the late Avril Terry Jones and Mary Alice Davis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by loving wife of 65 years, Peggy Hurley Jones. He is survived by daughters, Deborah Jones and Katherine (James) Jones Render; grandson, Trey Render; and brothers, Robert Jones and Phillip Keel.
Mr. Jones was a Veteran of The Korean War as a Navy Corpsman from 1951 – 1957 and was a graduate of The University of Tennessee. After graduating, he then went on to work for the State of Tennessee, where he worked for 37 years until his retirement. W.L. was an incredibly kind man, who would leave for work early every day, just in case someone on the road needed assistance. He and his wife, Peggy, loved traveling in retirement as members of The Mid Tennessee Red Birds RV Club. He was also a longtime member of Cooks United Methodist Church in Mt Juliet, Tennessee.
W.L. was a devoted father and loved to spend time with his family and his poodles. He will be missed by all who knew him.
