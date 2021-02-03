William Morris “Wild Bill” McMurray, age 64 of Readyville, TN, died January 31, 2021.
Bill was born in Nashville, TN and was the son of the late, Ramsey McMurray and Lora Walters McMurray. He was a 1974 graduate of Antioch High School and a commercial electrician. Bill was a songwriter and guitarist. He enjoyed riding his Harley, traveling, watching westerns and playing pool.
He is survived by: wife – Renee McMurray; daughters – Ashton (Jon Michael) St. Amant and Ashley (Damion) Rooks; brothers – Frank McMurray and Benjamin “Mac” McMurray; grandchildren – Seria Bean and D.J. Rooks; many cousins, other family members and friends; and dogs – Foxy and Booty.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 12 noon Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Hardin, Wink Hawkins, Rodney Scheckler, Gary Canada, Randy Ritter, Dick Kimbro, Tainage Robbins, Mike Hepman, Steve Bartlett and countless others too many to mention.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society for Lund Cancer Research.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com