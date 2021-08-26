William P. Brady, age 76, passed away on Tuesday August 24, 2021. He was preceded in death by parents, James & Minnie Brady; brothers, Thomas Brady & Charles Brady; first wife, Mary Ann Brady; numerous aunts and uncles.
Survived by wife, Elizabeth Brady; children, Sherry Strunk, Scott Brady, Philip Brady & Laurie Brady; brothers & sisters-in-law, Arlon (Sonya) Eldridge, Ray Eldridge, Margaret Brady, Ruby Collins, T.C. (Emma) Eldridge, Christine Baines, Earnest Eldridge; Jr. (Jenny) Eldridge; grandchildren, Micah Brady, Mia Brady, Patrick Strunk, Kaytee Brady; great grandson, Landon Hannigan.
Mr. Brady was an Army veteran, a former welder with Perma Pipe and a long-time truck driver for Pilot Gas. Visitation will be held on Thursday August 26th 4-6 p.m. in the Partee House, 233 West Main Street, Lebanon, Tn. 37087. Graveside service on Friday August 27th at 11:00 a.m. in the Wilson Co. Memorial Gardens. Pastor Phil Wilson to officiate the service. Active pallbearers, Patrick Strunk, Philip Brady, Scott Brady, Micah Brady, Randell Brady, & David Brady.