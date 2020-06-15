William Power "Butch" Allen, 78, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at his
residence surrounded by his loving family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John William Allen & Mary Frances Davis Watkins; step-father, David C. Watkins; brother, Kenneth Allen; step-son, Stan Ballinger; the mother of
his daughter, Linda Garrett Patterson. He is survived by his daughter, Tara Kate Allen; grandchildren, Joei(Jacob) Barry, Lana Kate Grissim, Luke Kaden Allen & Drew Barry; great
granddaughter, Carter Jo McEntire; step-brother, Brownie(Kay) Hall; niece &
nephew, Taylor Allen & Schuylar Allen; great niece, Kendall Reese Poss,
special thanks to Amedisys Home Health Care, Summit 5th Floor Staff, Dr.
Thomas Dinella, Dr. Michael Thomas, Dr. Brian Hemphill, Dr. Christopher
Cook, & Dr. Mitul Patel.
William was a member of the Lebanon High School class of 1960, a retired
employee of Ford Glass Plant, an Army veteran, and an avid fan of NASCAR.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11th in the Christian Life Chapel
(105 Holloway Drive, Lebanon, Tn. 37087) 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
Visitation on Friday, June 12th 12 noon until funeral service in the
Christian Life Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Graveside services will follow in the
Cedar Grove Cemetery. Active pallbearers, William Shipper, Luke Kaden
Allen, Jacob McEntire, Drew Barry, Shane Yancey, Brian Strickland, Jimmy
Davenport, Larry Tomlinson, Joe Moran, & George Wahls. Honorary pallbearers,
Lebanon High School Class of 1960, Tex Moran, Harry Cowley, David Foster,
Donnie Harrel, Hadley Williams Sr., Earl Riley, Eddie Drennon, Pat
Fiuemfreddo, & Ford Glass Dept. 512. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in Mr. Allen's memory to the Vanderbilt Children's Hospital or to Sherry's Run.
PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL (615) 444-7007 OBITUARY LINE (615) 444-7700.