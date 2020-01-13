William Roy Mason, 74, passed away Friday January 10, 2020 in the Hendersonville Hospital.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Frances Mason; brother, Bobby Mason.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Pamela Mason; son, Rob Mason; daughters, Laura Frances Brown and her husband, Brian, Julie Watkins and her husband Jared, and Elizabeth Bazzell and her husband Shane; step-daughter, Lindsay Craycroft and her husband Rich; sister, Helen Mason; and eight grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Sunday January 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. in Lebanon's First United Methodist Church Bryant's Chapel. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 4 p.m. in the Church Sanctuary. Dr. David Hesson will officiate the service.
In lieu of flowers the family request contributions can be made in Bill's memory to The American Heart Association or the American Lung Association.
Partlow Funeral Chapel (615) 444-7007 obituary line (615) 444-7700. www.partlowchapel.com