Funeral services for Mr. William “Sammy” Ferrell will be 3:00 PM, Friday, August 27, 2021, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. David Daugherty and Eld. Ronnie Armistead officiating. Interment Conatser Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 1–8 PM and Friday after 10 AM at Ligon & Bobo.
Mr. Ferrell, age 68 of Lebanon passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Born November 7, 1952, in Wilson County, he is the son of the late John Daniel Ferrell and Carrie Mai Brown Ferrell. He was a warehouse worker and a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by special grandparents, Coy Samuel Ferrell and Paira Lee Waldon Ferrell; and a brother, Billy Joe Ferrell.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Shirley Enoch Ferrell; daughter, Rebecca (Joe) Faulk; grandchildren: Bradley Faulk, Hunter Faulk (Abigail Thackxton), Dakota Faulk, and D. D. Busey, two brothers, Danny & Eddy Ferrell; special pet, Molly; several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers: Steven Enoch, Charlie Hall, Ed Nokes, Jason Anderson, Ronnie Armistead, and Richard Noll.