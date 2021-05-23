Graveside service with military honors for Mr. William Shelton Howell were at 1:30 P.M. Friday, May 14, 2021, at Cedar Grove Cemetery with Bro. Ronnie Gaines officiating. The family received friends at the graveside at 1 PM.
Mr. Howell, age 89 of Lebanon passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021, at West Meade Place in Nashville.
Born March 30, 1932, in Wilson County, he is the son of the late Aubrey Shelton Howell and Ovie Mae Miller Howell. He was raised in the Shop Springs Community. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War as an electrician aboard ship. He retired from the Hobart Corporation. He enjoyed trot line fishing in the Cumberland River and camping in the Great Smoky Mountains. He was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.
He was preceded in death by brother, Aubrey Howell Jr.; two sisters: Virginia Carpenter, Grace Gray; daughter-in-law, Gale Atkins Howell.
He is survived by his wife of sixty five years, Mary Jo Baines Howell; two children: Kathy (Jimmy) Roberts and Gary Howell; five grandchildren: Kevin Roberts, Keith (Lexie) Roberts, Amy (Matt) Sempstrott, Kristen Scott, and Jo Beth Howell; four great grandchildren: Tyler Howell, Brandon Sempstrott, Abrye & Connor Scott; brother, Charles (Mary Sue) Howell; and four sisters: Loretta (Tommy) Patton, Donna Lowery, Reba Sheetz, and Barbara Gillock.
Pallbearers: Kevin & Keith Roberts, Tyler & Kevin Howell, Wade Patton, and Hunter Thompson.
In lieu of flowers the family request contributions be made to assist with funeral expenses either directly to funeral home or to gofundme.com/shelton-howell-funeral
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.