William Wallace (Wally) Robertson, age 90, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2020 at Woodland Place Assisted Living.
Wally was born on August 27, 1930 in Statesville, Tennessee to the late Willie Alvin and Mildred Lee Turney Robertson. He was preceded in death by an infant brother, John Waymon Robertson, and a sister, Eleanor Robertson Granstaff, of Alexandria, Tennessee.
Wally was a graduate of Watertown High School in Watertown, Tennessee where he met the “love of his life”, Nancy Lee Hill, two years his junior. After graduating, however, their paths took them in different directions. He attended Andrew Jackson Business College in Nashville and then enlisted in the United States Air Force (1950-1954) where he was a Staff Sargent stationed at Yokota Air Force Base in Fussa, Tokyo, Japan. Upon being discharged, he attended Middle Tennessee State University under the GI Bill and graduated with a degree in Accounting and Financial Management. During his time at MTSU, he reunited with Nancy, who was doing graduate work at MTSU. They were married on June 30, 1957.
Wally’s career took him first to General Motors in Atlanta and then to Huntsville, Alabama where he worked for Brown Teledyne. Brown Teledyne did contract work for the Red Stone Arsenal Army Post, where Wally’s department, as he liked to say, “helped put man on the moon in 1969”. In 1970, he relocated to Spartanburg, South Carolina as Assistant to the President of Beverage-Air, a commercial refrigeration company based out of Pennsylvania. He quickly rose through the ranks and became President and CEO over a 30-year career at Beverage-Air. The company so flourished under his leadership that a fourth plant was built in Honea Path, S.C. (Abbeville County) and named the William W. Robertson Plant in his honor.
Beverage-Air was Wally’s second family. He loved their annual picnics at Carowinds and took a personal interest in his employees and their families attending weddings, funerals and other special events. Education was also very important to him, as the first in his family to graduate from college, and he helped several employees get their college degrees while working for him at Beverage-Air. He was a keen, well respected, successful businessman, but he always credited the “Good Lord” for all he had and accomplished and was quite generous financially to those in need.
Wally was a member of the 32° Scottish Rite Freemasonry, Gideon’s International and the Piedmont Club. He was also a faithful member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Spartanburg for 50 years where he served as Men’s Bible Class Sunday School Teacher, Church Lay Leader, and an active member of the Board of Trustees, Administrative Board and Finance Committee. He loved to share his faith with those he met through business or in the community and invited all newcomers to Spartanburg to visit “his” church. Wally and Nancy loved to travel and took many wonderful trips during his Beverage-Air career, but a personal favorite was a trip they took to the Holy Land. He faithfully attended the Southeastern Jurisdiction Laity Conference in Lake Junaluska, NC for more than 30 years. Wally was a loyal Clemson supporter and fan for over 40 years and dearly loved attending Clemson football games with family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
Wally is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nancy Lee Hill Robertson, and their two daughters, Debbie Robertson Locke (Joe) of Spartanburg and Jeannie Robertson Metzger (Bill) of Columbia, SC. He dearly loved his daughters and their four grandchildren, Jordan Lee Locke Shurburtt (Jonathan) of Spartanburg, Daniel Joseph Locke (Meredith) of Roswell, GA, William Lee Metzger of Charleston, SC and Christopher Hill Metzger of Washington, DC, along with three great-granddaughters, Rylan Shurburtt, Brooklyn Shurburtt and Harper Locke. He is also survived by two sisters, Bertie Robertson Harrison (Thermon) of Alexandria, TN and Marjorie Robertson Lanius (Charles) of Lebanon, TN and their extended families.
The family would like to thank the compassionate caregivers at Agape Care Hospice, Woodland Place Assisted Living, and Comfort Keepers, with special thanks to two caregivers Wendi Stevens and Brenda Williams.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC, conducted by The Rev. David Nichols and The Rev. Cameron Treece. The family requests that masks and social distancing be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel UMC Trustee Fund, 245 South Church St. Ext., Spartanburg, SC 29306.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com Floyd’s North Church Street Chapel.