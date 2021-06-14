William Wayne Reeder, age 60 of Watertown, died Saturday evening, June 12, 2021 at his residence.
Born Aug. 7, 1960 in Woodbury, he was the son of William Edward Reeder and Patsy Melton Reeder. Wayne was a graduate of Watertown High school and a member of the Watertown First Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder. He was a retired employee of Bridgestone.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 35 years, Beth Kidwell Reeder of Watertown, daughters, Sarah Gentry and her husband, Destin, who are expecting the first grandchild in December, Hannah Reeder and Madi Reeder both of Watertown; mother, Patsy Reeder of Watertown, brother, Pat Reeder and his wife, Pam of Watertown; brothers-in-law, James F. Kidwell, Jr. of Lebanon and Rickey Martin of Watertown; nieces and nephews, Lauren (Dusty) Haskins, Gina Martin, Brant (Sadie Ward) Martin, Bryan and Courtney Reeder.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Edward Reeder; father and mother-in-law, James and Martha Kidwell; brother-in-law, Scott Kidwell and sister-in-law, Debbie Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Diffenderfer officiating.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and 2 p.m. till service time on Wednesday.
Pallbearers, Rickey and Brant Martin, Destin Gentry, Dusty Haskin, Jim Kidwell, Jeff Lutrell, Mitchell Lea, Gaylon Sissom, Lee Randolph, Greg Allison. Interment will be at Jones Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Watertown First Presbyterian Church or the WHS Brick Scholarship Fund. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of Amedisys Home Health for all their love and care.