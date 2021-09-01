Willie C. Pack, age 94 of Watertown, died Sunday, Aug.29, 2021 at his residence.
Born Apr. 6, 1927, son of the late Issac and Mary Stevens Pack, he was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Bertha Grisham Pack; son, Willie Jack Pack; daughter, Bonnie Pack; great grandson, Keith Pack and his siblings, Helen Johnson, Susie Dillard, Nettie Jim Pack, John, Clarence and Lonnie Pack.
He was an Air Force veteran and a drywall contractor. Willie is survived by a son, Jerry Wayne Brown; grandchildren, Ronald Jack Pack, Rebecca (James) Moss and Charles Brown; great grandchildren, Matt Blair, Ethan (Kirstin) Moss, Kaden Moss, Khrystyna Smith, Brandy (Daniel) Dawson; great great grandchildren, Jase Pack, Ensley and Emarie Moss, Kora, Emma and Aydan Dawson; great great great grandchildren, Hadlee Dawson and Lucy Grandstaff; nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. David Haun officiating. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. till service time on Wednesday. Interment will be at Jones Hill Cemetery.