Willie Elizabeth Nabors age 95 of Lebanon, died Thursday evening, July 30, 2020 at her residence. Born July 10, 1925 at Grant, TN, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Flora Allison Scudder and was preceded in death by her husband, John Burr Nabors; son, Keith Wayne Nabors; daughter, Billie Elaine Nabors; a grandson and an infant sister, Edna Alene Scudder. Elizabeth was a homemaker and a member of Bartons Creek Baptist Church. She is survived by a daughter, Anita White; 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; niece, Lynn Wills and her husband, Glenn of Lebanon; nephew, Jim Kemp of South Carolina; great nephew, Brent Wills and his wife, Robin and their son, Benjamin of Lebanon. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Harlan and Bro. Brent Wills officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. till service time on Monday. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Interment at Poplar Hill Cemetery. HUNTER FUNERAL HOME (615)237-9318