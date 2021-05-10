Willie Gene “Hoss” McGowan, of Lebanon, passed away on May 4, 2020 at age 90.
The Graveside Service, conducted by Brother Danny Sellars, was 11 a.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Wilson County Memorial. Family and friends served as Pallbearers and his Bonkers family served as Honorary Pallbearers.
Willie Gene McGowan was born in Murfreesboro TN to Ida Sarah Langrell and Asa Lloyd McGowan. He was an Operator for Rogers Group and enjoyed shooting pool, fishing, and gardening. Hoss is survived by children Barbara Marie Andrews, Linda (Tony) Chappell, and Willie B. (Patty) McGowan, 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, brother Ellis (Margaret) McGowan, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by wife Margie McGowan, son Tony Ray McGowan, father Asa McGowan, mother and step-father Sarah and Jimmie Davenport, and brothers Jack McGowan and Walter Jerry McGowan. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.