Winfred Helmut “Windy” Bachstein

Winfred Helmut “Windy” Bachstein passed away on August 4, 2020 at age 79. He was born in Breslau, Germany

in 1941 and immigrated to Cleveland, Ohio in 1954. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in

Ohio. Mr. Bachstein was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a Mechanical Designer. He

enjoyed gardening, yardwork and the beach, and adore his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 60

years, Patricia Bachstein, son James (Theresa) Bachstein M.D., grandchildren Matthew (Frances)

Bachstein and Anna Caroline Bachstein. He is preceded in death by brother Armin Bachstein and parents

Willy and Charlotte Bachstein. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his honor to St.

Thomas Health Foundation or Alzheimer’s Association. Sellars Funeral Home Lebanon, TN

615.444.9393.

