Winfred Helmut “Windy” Bachstein passed away on August 4, 2020 at age 79. He was born in Breslau, Germany
in 1941 and immigrated to Cleveland, Ohio in 1954. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in
Ohio. Mr. Bachstein was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a Mechanical Designer. He
enjoyed gardening, yardwork and the beach, and adore his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 60
years, Patricia Bachstein, son James (Theresa) Bachstein M.D., grandchildren Matthew (Frances)
Bachstein and Anna Caroline Bachstein. He is preceded in death by brother Armin Bachstein and parents
Willy and Charlotte Bachstein. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his honor to St.
Thomas Health Foundation or Alzheimer’s Association. Sellars Funeral Home Lebanon, TN
615.444.9393.