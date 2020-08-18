Winnie Belle Brewer passed away on August 11, 2020 at age 78. The Graveside Service, conducted
by Brother Phil McClain, is 11 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers: Benson, Andrew, Wayne, James, Travis , and Kyle Chessor.
Mrs. Brewer worked in procurement for Boeing. She loved spending time with her kids and
grandkids, cooking, baking, being outdoors, and cruises. She is survived by children Janice (Wayne)
Stoltman, Cheryl (James Moseley) Myhand, Donna Patrick, and Allen (Myrtle Holbrook) Akridge,
grandchildren Andrew (Teresa) Stoltman, Shavona (Travis) Thomas, Lacey Chessor, Amanda McKenna,
Robert (Mollie) Ramsey, Benson (Michaela) Akridge, Andrew (Finley) Akridge, Alisha (Christopher)
Patterson, Kaitlin Akridge, and Megan Huey, 2 brothers, 22 great-grandchildren, and special caregiver
Shelby Moreau. She is preceded in death by parents Cecil and Elma Elledge, 2 brothers, and 1 sister.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.