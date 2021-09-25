Yvonne Huffaker Peters passed away on August 30, 2021 at age 83.
Yvonne was born February 10, 1938 in Birmingham, AL, to IN and Thelma (Brooks) Huffaker. She studied to become a medical lab technologist at the University of Tennessee and East Tennessee Baptist Hospital School of Medical Technology from 1955-1958. Throughout her life she worked as a medical lab tech, lab supervisor, and church secretary. She married William R. Peters Jr. on December 22, 1957. They raised two children, Kimberlee and Kevin. Yvonne had a passion for the gospel, gardening, and reading. She was known for her kind spirit and made a positive impact on almost everyone she met.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and half brother Jim Huffaker. She is survived by her children: Kim (Rick) Lane and Kevin (Melissa) Peters; grandchildren: Andrea Carroll, Melanie (Andy) Metcalf, William (Chasity) Lane, Karolyn (Scott Hill) Lane, and Jadyn Peters; and great-grandchildren: Abigail Lane, Bayleigh Lane, Blake Carroll, Grayson Metcalf, Jozlynn Metcalf, Cullen Lane, Ansley Lane, and Berkleigh Lane.
Her Celebration of Life will be held on October 24, 2021 from 1-3pm at Cedars of Lebanon State Park, Pavilion #1. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.