Zella Jo Walker, 78,passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 surrounded by her sons and granddaughter.
Zella was born on March 5, 1941 in St. Paul, VA to the late Boyd and Nellie Meade Carico. On Dec. 18, 1994, Zella married the love of her life, Randall Walker. Zella and Randall spent several years in St. Paul, VA before moving to Mt. Juliet, TN to be closer to family. Zella took care of many, many patients for more than 30 years as a Nurse’s Aide at Copley Hospital in Aurora, IL.
She is survived by her sons, Marvin and wife, DiAnne, and Randy and wife, Debbie; step-son, Randy and wife, Sandi; step-daughter, Roberta and husband, Lee; grandchildren, April and husband, Andy, and Devin; step-grandchildren, David, Dawn, Sarah and husband, CJ, Toby and wife, Dawn, and Corey; sister-in-law, Vivian Carico. Zella is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as, two very special friends, Rosie and Bobbie Jo, who she loved dearly.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Randall, and brothers, Stacey Carico and JB Carico.
The memorial service, conducted by Rev. Kenneth Shaw, will be held on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. The family will receive friends on Sunday, Jan. 26 from 1 until service time at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be addressed to the charity of your choice in Zella’s honor.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to all the medical professionals at Tristar Summit Medical Center who cared for Mrs. Walker over the last few years. A special thank you goes to Dr. Brian Scott who helped Zella through many things.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.