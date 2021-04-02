Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 expected. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT. For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&