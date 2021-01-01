Now that the New Year is upon us, I thought now would be a great time to tell you to keep up the great work. 2020 has been a tough and unique year to say the least and I am happy to see 2020 go. I am now looking forward to 2021 and all the blessings it will bring.
One of my 2021 resolutions is to put 2020 behind me. My resolution used to be to eat healthier and exercise more, but my new most important resolutions going forward is going to be to embrace life and love my family and friends even more. We all must share this world together, and it’s much easier to do when we’re all happy, healthy and good to one another. Love is an awesome thing.
Every New Year seems to bring many new resolutions and challenges. Keeping resolutions can be tough, if not impossible, and as we all know, most last only about eight weeks or so. Some resolutions include quitting the smoking of cigarettes and the consumption of alcohol or starting an exercise program and so on.
I thought I might offer a little suggestion that might help you increase your chances of succeeding with your resolutions. Senior citizens can give you many good ideas for resolutions. As the old saying goes, our senior citizens have been there and done that and probably know better than anyone which resolutions work and which ones simply don’t work.
I once had the opportunity to sit down and chat with one of our wise local senior citizens. During that conversation I discovered some very vital information concerning New Year’s resolutions that I will never forget.
As someone who had lived many years, this fine lady went on to tell me about the many resolutions she had either succeeded at or failed at over the many years of her life. She discussed the many failed attempts at exercise with a chuckle, stating she just didn’t understand all the fuss over working for nothing by exercising. She stated that she had worked way too hard in her lifetime to spend countless hours exercising.
She then asked, “Do I look like a lady who needs exercise?” After a short pause, I replied, “of course not!” she then laughed and stated, “When you’re as old and gorgeous as me, who needs exercise?” I then stated, “That’s right.”
This fine lady then stated that out of all the resolutions in her life, the best ones were to put her faith and family first and work last on the list even though it was important. She did admit that like most of us she had often put work before faith and family and that she regretted that immensely because she could never get those years and lost opportunities back.
After this very informative and enjoyable conversation, I found myself reflecting upon the experience and how it could possibly help not only me, but others as well. Listening to this wise senior citizen made me realize that there are many good and bad New Year’s resolutions, some obtainable and some not.
I also found that succeeding and failing at a New Year’s resolution wasn’t always good or bad, but that resolutions were pretty much something most people discussed around the New Year. I also discovered that resolutions can be implemented at any time, not just New Year’s.
So, if you fail during the first couple of months of the New Year with your resolution(s) or simply can’t think of any in December, don’t worry, you have the entire year to make them. After 2020 faith and family should always come first and my plan is to take better care of myself so I can spend more time loving and sharing time with my family and friends.
Happy New Year!
Kenny Martin is the City Manager/Economic Development for the City of Mt. Juliet.