According to Webster’s Dictionary, being an adult is defined as a man or woman who is fully grown, or a mature person having reached full size and strength. Being a juvenile/child is defined as young and youthful, but not yet an adult or for slang purposes, a kid.
The only problem I see with the definition is that lots of kids act more like adults than some adults. Most adults do a very good job of being adults, thank goodness. However, unfortunately there are quite a few adults who behave more like kids than adults.
We teach our children about sportsmanship, being a team player, manners, courtesy, character, integrity, respect, common sense, leadership, and doing the right thing always because they depend upon us as adults to teach them right from wrong.
As adults we must do all we can to teach our children how to become good adults. They are our future and need our help to learn and grow in order to become good adults. And we need them.
As we all know our children don’t need to witness adults behaving like children or behaving badly. When I say children, I’m not talking about an adult being silly and having fun. Acting like a kid and being a kid is totally different than being an adult and acting vengeful, mean spirited, childish, unethical and selfish.
Some adults refuse to do right because their so-called enemy or the person they dislike might be right or win. Our society can’t afford people knowing how to do right but refusing to do so because of winning or losing. We all lose when we play those games. Character and Integrity are who we are when no one is watching and is needed even more when our children are watching.
As a nation, state, county and city we must strive each day at being a team and showing children the right way to be an adult. We have enough enemies outside our great nation that would like nothing more than to see us destroy ourselves. We need each other and our kids need us to show them the right way to be an adult.
In closing, I am making a plea to all adults to please lead by example in a positive way for our children’s sake. They deserve and need our best always.
Kenny Martin is the City Manager/Economic Development for the City of Mt. Juliet.