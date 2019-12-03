With the holiday season upon us, we should use any and all extra crime prevention, safety and security measures available to prevent becoming the victim of a crime.
One such measure is to be on the lookout for drunk drivers. The number of drunk or drinking drivers increases around the holiday season.
If one intends to drink, they should plan to get a ride to and from an event. If you end up drinking and didn’t plan on doing so, simply either stay where you are and call either a friend, family member or a taxi cab to carry you home. Taking these measures will save you money, accidents, injuries, jail time and even your life.
Another measure to take is to use common sense. During the holiday season, thieves and burglars scope out local subdivisions and parking lots looking for Christmas gifts stored in automobiles or left on front porches.
When shopping or storing gifts in your vehicle, always either cover the gifts or store them out of sight or in the trunk of your vehicle. Never leave gifts in your vehicle overnight unless locked away and out of sight. Preferably never leave valuables or weapons in your vehicle when locked, and never when the vehicle is unlocked. Preferably never leave anything of value and especially weapons when the vehicle is unattended.
Another thing to consider is the day after Christmas. Drive through any subdivision or community the day after Christmas and you’ll notice lots of empty boxes at the curb of people’s yards and driveways. These boxes usually have things like 70-inch HD television, hi-fi stereo and sound system or any other expensive brand name you can think of on the box.
This is a bad practice that should be avoided if possible. This practice simply advertises to any thief that you just received more valuables for him or her to steal. If you have boxes the day after Christmas, simply break down the boxes and place them in trash bags. This may seem like quite a bit of work, but it is well worth the effort.
In closing, don’t make burglarizing your home or automobile easy for a thief or burglar. Who knows, maybe if we make it tough enough on them, they’ll get jobs and buy the gifts themselves, like the rest of us.
Kenny Martin is the City Manager/Economic Development for the City of Mt. Juliet.