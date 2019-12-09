The big news in our weather this week is a return of arctic air to Tennessee.
The polar jet stream is going to drop down from Canada and go all the way to the Gulf of Mexico, allowing cold air to make its return. High temperatures will be mostly in the 40s and lows in the 20s. An interesting weather pattern could be shaping up for Dec. 16-19 as moisture will increase and there could be rain and snow at that time.
It looks like the best chance of sunshine would come around Wednesday and Thursday this week. That would be good timing because we have a full moon Thursday night.
We are just a couple of weeks away from the official start of winter on Dec. 21.
Steve Norris provides information to Emergency Management Agencies in many counties in Tennessee. You may contact him at weather1@charter.net with questions, provide a weather update for your area or suggest topics for his column.