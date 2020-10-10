Today

Thundershowers this afternoon following a period of morning rain. High 73F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 67F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Localized flooding is possible.

Tomorrow

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 74F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.