What a shock to the system we have experienced since last week when arctic air returned to Middle Tennessee.
A warming trend is going to kick in this week with temperatures climbing into the mid-40s Wednesday and above 50 degrees from Friday into the weekend. If you are a snow lover, I am still not seeing anything major for our area through Jan. 30 but February is expected to be colder so don’t give up yet.
We are coming up on what is typically the coldest time of the year from mid-January to early February so I thought I would review some of the coldest temperatures on record.
On Jan. 21, 1985, the temperature dropped to 17-below zero in Nashville, 28-below zero in Woodbury and 24-below zero in Smithville. Those were the coldest temperatures ever recorded in Middle Tennessee.
The state record is 32-below zero at Mountain City in 1917 and the coldest-ever in the U.S. was 70-below zero at Rogers Pass, Mont.
Steve Norris provides information to Emergency Management Agencies in many counties in Tennessee. You may contact him at weather1@charter.net with questions, provide a weather update for your area or suggest topics for his column.